Pritzker signs $46.5 billion budget, $1.8 billion tax relief plan

By Mike Miletich
WIFR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Signed, sealed, and delivered over a month before the usual adjournment date, the Fiscal Year 2023 budget is law in Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers celebrated the $46.5 billion budget Tuesday morning at Chicago State University. Leaders from the majority party claim Illinois is in the...

Comments / 2

