Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Swipes second bag

Gonzales did not factor in the decision against Texas on Thursday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Seattle staked Gonzales to a first-inning five-run lead, but he gave a pair of those runs back in the second frame before getting through the third and fourth unscathed. Things fell apart for the left-hander in the fifth, however, when his infield committed three errors behind him. Gonzales had a chance to get out of the mess allowing just one run, but he gave up three straight two-out, extra-base hits -- including a two-run homer off the bat of Nick Solak -- to be chased from the contest. His fantasy managers will be comforted by the fact that just two of the six runs he yielded were earned, and he also managed six strikeouts in the outing. Gonzales' next start is tentatively scheduled to come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO