ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Swipes second bag

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 6-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday. Garcia...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Fires five shutout innings

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Washington. Junis was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in Friday's victory. He allowed just one extra-base hit and was never in much danger during the dominant outing. Due to several injuries to the Giants' starting pitching group, Junis will likely stick around on the MLB roster and could find himself in the starting rotation next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Swipes bag Wednesday

Alfaro went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Though he didn't collect any hits, Alfaro made an offensive impact from the seventh spot in the order. The backstop reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on a Trent Grisham double, then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Working as the Padres' No. 2 catcher, Alfaro has registered a .238/.261/.429 slash line, one homer, two RBI and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Thursday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Ibanez will bat in the designated hitting role after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate and Jonah Heim was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Marcos Gonzales, our models project Ibanez to score 7.7...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Strong outing as opener

Long fired two scoreless innings in Friday's win over Washington. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter. Long coughed up two hits in the first inning but escaped the jam without allowing a run. The 6-foot-1 lefty has yet to give up a run this season while posting a 4:1 K:BB through 4.2 frames. He's currently lined up to take the mound at home against Oakland next week where he'll likely go deeper into the contest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Fans six in no-decision

Peralta allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Peralta yielded a walk and two hits in the first inning, including an RBI double off the bat of Bryce Harper. He then settled in and tossed four shutout frames. It was a promising outing after he entered Friday having given up nine runs through seven innings in his first two starts. Peralta will carry a 7.50 ERA into his projected start in Pittsburgh next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
MySanAntonio

Rangers snap 5-game skid, rally past Mariners for 8-6 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Calhoun lined a two-out RBI double to score Adolis García in ninth, García made a terrific diving catch in the bottom of the inning and the Texas Rangers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 Thursday night. Texas...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Blasted in short outing

Corbin (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Giants. All seven runs against Corbin crossed home during the second inning. Most of the damage came from Austin Slater's three-run homer followed by Brandon Crawford's three-run double that knocked him from the game. The 32-year-old southpaw is now sporting a brutal 11.20 ERA through four starts this season. Corbin is currently lined up for a rematch with the Giants next week in San Francisco.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Can't escape fifth inning Thursday

Gonzales did not factor in the decision against Texas on Thursday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Seattle staked Gonzales to a first-inning five-run lead, but he gave a pair of those runs back in the second frame before getting through the third and fourth unscathed. Things fell apart for the left-hander in the fifth, however, when his infield committed three errors behind him. Gonzales had a chance to get out of the mess allowing just one run, but he gave up three straight two-out, extra-base hits -- including a two-run homer off the bat of Nick Solak -- to be chased from the contest. His fantasy managers will be comforted by the fact that just two of the six runs he yielded were earned, and he also managed six strikeouts in the outing. Gonzales' next start is tentatively scheduled to come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Locks down save Friday

Knebel struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning while earning a save over the Brewers on Friday. Knebel had no issue working a clean inning to finish off the 4-2 win over Milwaukee. He's now converted all three of his save chances while posting a 6:2 K:BB through six innings this season. The veteran righty has yet to allow a run and has been perfect in his last two appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts third home run

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. Castellanos was 0-for-8 across the first two games of the series but delivered his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a .306/.382/.571 slash line with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 13 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun operating in right field for Texas on Wednesday night

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun will man right field after Adolis Garcia was shifted to center and Eli White received the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Calhoun to score 7.4 FanDuel points...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs seven in second win

Davies (1-1) allowed two hits, two runs and two walks while recording seven strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. Davies bounced back nicely after getting pummeled by the Mets six days ago. The Diamondbacks are Davies' third team in three seasons after one-year stints with the Padres and Cubs, and his work in the Cactus League ensured him a spot in Arizona's rotation this season. His seven strikeouts are an encouraging metric for the 29-year-old veteran, who has a 17.3 percent strikeout rate for his career.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson operating third base for Texas on Thursday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlire Culberson is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners.;. Culberson will make his fourth appearance at third base after Brad Miller was left on the bench against lefty Marco Gonzales. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy