The San Diego Sockers find themselves in an unusual and uncomfortable place as their semifinal clash against the Chihuahua Savage continues at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. Down 1-0 in the series, they now must beat the Savage twice in the same night, first in Game Two, then in the subsequent 15-minute match, both at Pechanga Arena. If they fail, their drive to repeat and defend their 2021 championship ends.

1 DAY AGO