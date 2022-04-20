⚾️ Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift...hutchpost.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0