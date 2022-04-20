ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
⚾️ Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

Hutch Post
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift...

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
Former Royals player auctioning off his estate for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause. Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
Mike Matheny Applauds Royals’ Power Surge vs. Twins

As an offense, the Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations this season. There's no dancing around that fact. They've scored more than three runs just three times in 2022 and somehow, they're 1-2 in those contests. Their first win in such outings, however, came on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. It was Kansas City's best display of power thus far, as catcher Salvador Perez homered twice and first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier added one of his own. En route to a 4-3 comeback win, the Royals' bats woke up and their bullpen locked things down.
Kansas City Royals slide Bobby Witt Jr. down in lineup, slot Nicky Lopez in leadoff spot

Just because they’re in position to sweep their series doesn’t mean the Kansas City Royals are done tinkering with their batting order. After Royals manager Mike Matheny moved Nicky Lopez up from the No. 9 spot in the order to the No. 2 spot earlier this week in an effort to “jump-start” the offense, the shuffling continued headed into Thursday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins.
Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run. Tyler O'Neill reached on a one-out walk before Arenado's blast. Genesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched the bottom of the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth and earned his third save. St. Louis beat Miami for the ninth straight game and will try for its third consecutive three-game sweep against the Marlins on Thursday. Starters Sandy Alcantara of Miami and St. Louis' Miles Mikolas combined to throw 13 scoreless innings in their outings.
Royals shut out Thursday by Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City’s revamped lineup, Miguel Sano drove in the game’s only run and the Twins held on for a 1-0 victory to avoid a series sweep. Emilio Pagan worked around a leadoff walk...
