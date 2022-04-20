Win Tickets: Pearl Jam

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEEK OF 4/25 – HOW TO WIN:. • LISTEN Monday-Friday morning at 6:55am during “What’s The Buzz” with San Jose’s Great Radio Experiment. • CALL (877) 410-KFOX (5369) when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25, WINS tickets to see Pearl Jam...

kfox.com

Variety

Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston Globe

Get radioactive with Imagine Dragons at Fenway

You’ll be able to feel the lightning and thunder in Boston on August 20 when Imagine Dragons perform at Fenway Park. The Grammy-winning rock group announced Friday that it will add 20 shows to its ongoing Mercury World Tour, including a concert at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 20. The tour comes on the heels of the Las Vegas group’s latest album, “Mercury — Act 1.” The band’s latest single, “Enemy,” has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks, and recently climbed into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Stray Kids tour 2022: Dates, where to buy tickets, best prices

There aren’t many North American concerts on Stray Kids’ 2022 tour calendar. In fact, the K-pop and hip-hop group has more members (eight) than 2022 U.S. shows (seven). However, New Jersey fans are in luck because Stray Kids are opening the U.S. portion of their 2022 Maniac World Tour at Newark’s Prudential Center on June 29.
NEWARK, NJ
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Pink Floyd Launched Turbulent North American ‘Animals’ Tour

Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s The Native Howl Just Blew Away Alice Cooper on No Cover

My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
