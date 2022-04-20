ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron attacks Le Pen on Russia, Muslim headscarf ban pledge

By JOHN LEICESTER, SYLVIE CORBET , Associated Press
 2 days ago
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron tore into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate Wednesday for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another 5-year...

