ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Tired of Dating ‘Crazy’ Guys? Ask This One Question First

By Bruce Mikells
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happy hours and hotel bars are filled with stories every day of women telling other women about how their man has done them wrong. Or how their man is not quite right. Or, if we are being honest, how did they ever wind up with that guy in the first...

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Back Door Cheating

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after a while, you might have found out that the other person wasn't as committed to the relationship as you were. Your partner might have cheated on you, and that might have resulted in the two of you breaking up. You might now be wondering how to get over that situation and what you can do to mend before jumping into your next relationship. So, what can you do to move on? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Backwards Bending Cheating

You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Speed Rooming

You might have found someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might want to take the next step in your relationship. However, you might decided that it would be better for you to live together before making a further equipment. So, how can you use the time that you have together to decide if the two of you should take the next step? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Parasites#Mental Health
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy