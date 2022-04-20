ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Liberty first WNBA team to offer NFTs

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty announced that they would be the first team in WNBA history...

Simmons hopeful of Nets debut, perhaps in Game 4 vs Boston

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won’t be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely, calling that “reasonable.” Simmons didn’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, then injured his back after being traded to the Nets in February. He has only recently begun doing more than just individual work. The Nets are down 2-0 in the series. Simmons expects to get another workout Saturday and then a determination will be made if he’s ready to jump in Monday.
Seton Hall’s Park-Lane honored as Met Player of Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane has been selected the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball Player of the Year by the Met Basketball Writers Association. Retiring Fairfield coach Joe Frager is the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year, and Columbia’s Kitty Henderson has been named the Rookie of the Year. Park-Lane is the third Pirates player to be honored with the award, which has been selected annually since 1996. Park-Lane helped the Pirates reach the championship game of the postseason WNIT. She averaged 18.3 points.
Kelsie Whitmore makes Atlantic League debut as pinch runner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore pinch-ran for the Staten Island FerryHawks in their season opener Thursday night, becoming one of the first women to play in a league connected to Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old Whitmore entered at first base for catcher Norberto Susini with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds. She was left stranded at second base. A former college softball player at Cal-State Fullerton, Whitmore signed with Staten Island this month, one of several notable moments for women in baseball this season.
Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki looks to extend perfect streak

TOKYO — (AP) — Roki Sasaki, the 20-year-old Japanese pitcher with a 100 mph fastball and devastating splitter, will try for perfection again when he starts Sunday for the Chiba Lotte Marines against the Orix Buffaloes in Osaka. Sasaki pitched a perfect game against Orix on April 10...
Texas Tech Pom Squad wins World Championship in Jazz

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Pom Squad was named World Champion gold medalists Friday morning at the International Cheer Union World Championships. The team represented the U.S. National Jazz Team and competed Wednesday through Friday in Bay Lake, Florida. A tweet from Texas Tech University said, “World Champs! Congrats @ttupom on winning gold […]
Chapin junior basketball standout KJ Lewis ranked among top players in nation by ESPN

Chapin junior basketball player KJ Lewis is ranked No. 61 by ESPN in its top 100 players nationally for the class of 2023. The 6-foot-5 Lewis verbally committed to the University of Arizona after the high school season finished. He chose Arizona over several Division I schools, including UCLA, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis, Baylor and Arkansas. Arizona competes in the Pac-12 Conference.
Adams-Birch announces addition of former Wichita State standout Chynna Turner to coaching staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Former Wichita State standout Chynna Turner is now on the list of coaching additions for the NM State women's basketball program. Turner made a name for herself as a player at Wichita State during new NM State head coach Jody Adams-Birch's tenure as the Shockers' leader. She helped lead the program to new heights as she was a part of Wichita State's first top-40 recruiting class and donned a WSU jersey for four years (2009-13).
