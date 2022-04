The Harrisburg community project spearheaded by former Penn State and NFL player Garry Gilliam has gotten a boost through a $4 million state grant. The grant was awarded to the development group The Bridge, of which Gilliam is CEO, to help repurpose the campus of the former Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. The $4 million was part of a collective $32.85 million in grants, divided between 13 projects across the state, and allocated through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO