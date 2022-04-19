ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coco Jones Talks Being Inspired By Aretha Franklin, The Cheetah Girls & ‘The Office’

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f0e8_0fESHb1W00

Once a Disney Channel teen queen, now Def Jam’s latest signee, 24-year-old R&B/rap sensation Coco Jones has both the looks and talent to reach the level of fame she’s destined for.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The multitalented queen stopped by the POTC studio to chop it up about her burgeoning career both in music and Hollywood, in addition to answering a few of Incognito’s now-signature rapid fire questions.

From talking flats vs drums at Wingstop to discussing what it’s been like playing the iconic role of Hilary Banks in Peacock’s new Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air, Coco kept it all the way candid with us.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Listen to Incognito’s full interview with Coco Jones below on Posted On The Corner :

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Coco Jones
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheetah#The Cheetah Girls#Disney Channel#Instagram Twitter#Potc#Wingstop#Peacock
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's 7-Month-Old Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. Anny, who welcomed Adriel with Robert in September, announced the tragic news in a statement shared on April 21. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of a black ribbon, symbolizing mourning. "I am devastated and [so is] my family... life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy