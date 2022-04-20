ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Braves (6-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in home games. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 6-7 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Braves are first in the majors with 16 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .231 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

