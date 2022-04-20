ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 6-5 record overall and a 1-1 record in home games. The Astros have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 3-3 in home games and 7-4 overall. The Angels are 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has two doubles and two home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell is second on the Angels with a .216 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI. Ohtani is 10-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

