Mets host the Giants, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Francisco Giants (6-4) vs. New York Mets (8-3)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .75 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (2-0, .75 ERA, .67 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 53-28 record in road games last season. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .440.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs while slugging .634. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-31 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Belt has a double and two home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

