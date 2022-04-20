ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota Twins (2-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Twins slugged .423 with a .737 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

