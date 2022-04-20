ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers host the Pirates, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Pirates +200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Brewers are 6-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 overall and 4-2 at home. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .311.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .250 batting average, and has three doubles, three walks and five RBI. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-29 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple and a home run for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

