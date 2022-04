Gambling firm 888 has revealed that revenues dipped over the latest quarter due to a decline in active players.Shares in the company nudged lower as it said its temporary exit from the Netherlands also weighed on trading.888 reported that revenues dropped by 18% to 224 million US dollars (£172 million) for the three months to March, compared with the same period last year.However, the company highlighted that it represented a 1% improvement on the previous quarter.The group said the year-on-year fall was driven by an 8% decline in active player numbers against record levels from the start of 2021.Itai Pazner,...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO