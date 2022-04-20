Legals for April, 20 2022

No. 28542 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION BLANCHARD LAKE ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 966AX) on April 14, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Blanchard Lake Zoning District SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) Planned Unit Development (PUD). The property is located at 5333 and 5379 Highway 93 South outside Whitefish. The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended are described as: Parcel A and B of Certificate of Survey No. 1779, located in Government Lot 1 of Section 19, Township 30 North, Range 21 West and the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 30 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. EXCEPTING THEREFROM that portion granted to the State of Montana in Bargain and Sale Deed recorded May 14, 1992 as Document No. 92-135-08540, records of Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-5 zone are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/ downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed PUD expansion are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Blanchard Lake Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 14th day of April 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 20, 27, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28547 PUBLIC NOTICE The Flathead County Board of Commissioners approved payroll and claims for payment in the amount of $6,530,405.82 for the period beginning March 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2022. The full and complete claim list is available for public view in the Finance Office, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana or online at https://flathead.mt.gov/finance/downloads.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Finance Office. Dated this 15th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder April 20, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28548 PUBLIC NOTICE The minutes of the proceedings for the Flathead County Board of Commissioners for the period beginning March 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2022 are available for public review and are published online at https://flathead.mt.gov/commissioner/current_minutes.php. Individual requests for personal copies will be accepted by the Clerk of the Board, Flathead County Courthouse, 800 S Main, Room 302, Kalispell, Montana. Dated this 15th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman By: /s/ Debbie Pierson Debbie Pierson, Clerk & Recorder April 20, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28536 PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Water Users (Pursuant to Section 85-2-307, MCA) The following application has been submitted to appropriate water in the State of Montana. THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND CONSERVATION PROPOSES TO GRANT AN APPLICATION FOR BENEFICIAL WATER USE PERMIT. DESCRIBED BELOW ARE THE PERTINENT FACTS WHICH SUMMARIZE THE APPLICATION. THE PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION (PD) DOCUMENTING THE FINDINGS OF FACT AND CONCLUSIONS OF LAW AND ANY CONDITIONS ATTACHED TO THE WATER RIGHT ARE AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT http://www.dnrc.mt.gov/wrd/. OBJECTION DEADLINE: JUNE 3, 2022. THE DEPARTMENT CAN ONLY ACCEPT OBJECTIONS FILED ON AN OBJECTION TO APPLICATION, FORM 611. MAIL THE COMPLETED FORM AND THE $25.00 FILING FEE TO THE DNRC, PO BOX 201601, HELENA, MT 59620-1601 BY THE DEADLINE SPECIFIED. THE FORM IS AVAILABLE ON THE DEPARTMENT'S WEBSITE. DIRECT ANY QUESTIONS PERTAINING TO THE APPLICATION, TO OBTAIN THE PD OR OBJECTION FORM TO THE WATER RESOURCES OFFICE AT 655 TIMBERWOLF PARKWAY, SUITE 4, KALISPELL, MT 59901-2387, PHONE: 406-752-2288, FAX: 406-752-2843. IF ISSUED, THE RIGHT WILL BE SUBJECT TO PRIOR EXISTING WATER RIGHTS. Application Number: 76LJ 30154763 Owners: EVAN L SHAW MARLA SHAW 2723 FAIRMONT ST DALLAS, TX 75201 1912 Priority Date: JANUARY 25, 2022 at 04:49 P.M. Purpose (Use): DOMESTIC LAWN AND GARDEN Maximum Flow Rate: 29.40 GPM Maximum Volume: 2.33 AC-FT Maximum Acres: 0.65 Source Name: WHITEFISH RIVER (WHITEFISH LAKE) Source Type: SURFACE WATER Point of Diversion and Means of Diversion: ID 1; Govt Lot: 4; Qtr Sec: N2NWSE; Sec 22; Twp 31N; Rge 22W; County FLATHEAD Period of Diversion: JANUARY 1 TO DECEMBER 31 Diversion Means: PUMP Purpose (Use): DOMESTIC Households: 1 Volume: 1.00 AC-FT Period of Use: JANUARY 1 to DECEMBER 31 Place of Use: ID 1; Govt Lot: 4; Qtr Sec: NWNWSE; Sec 22; Twp 31N; Rge 22W; County FLATHEAD Purpose (Use): LAWN AND GARDEN Volume: 1.33 AC-FT Period of Use: APRIL 15 to OCTOBER 15 Place of Use: ID 1; Acres: 0.65; Govt Lot: 4; Qtr Sec: NWNWSE; Sec 22; Twp 31N; Rge 22W; County FLATHEAD Total: 0.65 PUBLISHED IN: DAILY INTER LAKE ON APRIL 20, 2022. April 20, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28543 PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR ENGINEERING PROPOSALS KALISPELL PUBLIC SCHOOLS The Board of Trustees, Kalispell Public Schools, Kalispell, Montana is requesting proposals for the provision of general engineering services. Engineering services include, but are not limited to: structural, civil, electrical, mechanical, fire protection, information communication and technology, environmental and land surveying services. Engineering services called for under this request may include, but not be limited to: preliminary district-wide evaluations, facility surveys and long-term master planning; design, plan development and construction documents for various projects; bidding coordination and evaluation for various projects; and construction administration for various projects, including shop drawing review, pay request approvals, change order production, site inspection and coordination with District staff on construction administration issues. The initial term of the contract for these general engineering services will be five years, with an option for a mutually-agreed-to extension of two years. Architectural services will be selected at a later date per MCA 2021, 18-8-212. It is expected that any future selection of Architectural services will be contracted as a separate agreement to the master engineering agreement arising out of this selection process. Further information concerning this Request for Proposals and proposal submission requirements is available from Denise Williams, Director of Business Services, Administration Office, 233 1st Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901 (406) 751-3412. To be considered, proposals must be directly submitted to Denise Williams, Director of Business Services, Kalispell Public Schools, 233 1st Avenue East, Kalispell, MT 59901 no later than 2:00 p.m. (local time), Friday, May 6th, 2022. All proposals must be plainly marked "General Engineering Services Proposal" and no faxed or e-mailed proposals will be accepted. This Request for Proposals does not commit the Board of Trustees for Kalispell Public Schools to enter into any agreement, or to pay any expenses incurred in the preparation of any response to this request, or to ultimately procure any contract for the provision of these services. The Board of Trustees expressly reserves the right to waive any formalities and to reject any or all proposals. Denise Williams Director of Business Services Kalispell Public Schools 233 1st Avenue East Kalispell, MT. 59901 PUBLICATION DATES: April 20, 2022 April 27, 2022 April 20, 27, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28544 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On August 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the East Door, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, Montana, and described as follows: Lot 20B of ASPEN CREEK SUBDIVISION - Phase 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Parcel ID No.: 01-0502164 which has the address of 102 Perry Place, Kalispell, MT 59901. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust ("Deed of Trust") dated November 27, 2017 and executed by Kimberly P. Slaten, as grantor ("Grantor"), to Insured Titles, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Glacier Bank, its successors and assigns, as beneficiary, and recorded on November 27, 2017 as Instrument No. 201700029244, official records of Flathead County, Montana. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to Freedom Mortgage Corporation ("Beneficiary"), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on February 4, 2020, as Instrument No. 202000003222, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg ("Successor Trustee") is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on February 19, 2020 as Instrument No. 202000004512, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantor in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note ("Note") secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantor's failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the September 1, 2020 installment payment. As of March 16, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $244,908.04. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $225,360.52, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary's security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantor, the successor-in-interest to the grantor, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee's sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 4/8/2022 /S/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. April 20, 27, May 4, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________