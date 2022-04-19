ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Showers & Much Warmer Air on the Way

By Wayne Hart
WTVW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Chilly with Lows 40-42. Sunrise 6:08. WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from...

www.tristatehomepage.com

