Showers & Much Warmer Air on the Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees—just two degrees less than Monday. Still, the temperature was well above the normal high of 57 degrees. Those clouds will return on Wednesday ahead of some rain in the afternoon. And shower chances will continue into Thursday. The Baltimore area will get milder air around then, even after experiencing a cooler day Wednesday. The shower chances will continue into Friday morning. A front will cross the region making it possible for there to be some thundershowers. The greatest chance for any strong storms will be across extreme Southern Maryland and Virginia. Any storm may contain damaging wind gusts. Some sun is possible by Friday but colder air will begin to move in—especially by the weekend. In fact, freezing temperatures should return by Saturday and Sunday night. So don’t put away your winter coats just yet!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO