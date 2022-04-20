Legals for April, 20 2022

Claude I. Burlingame Claude I. Burlingame, P.C. P. O. Box 1587, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 (406) 827-3372 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, SANDERS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHERI A. DORATHY, Deceased Cause No. DP 22-27 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Van E. Dorathy, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Claude I. Burlingame, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 1587, Thompson Falls, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. DATED this 29th day of March 2022, at Plains, Montana. s/ VAN E. DORATHY, Personal Representative Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on April 6, April 13, April 20, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at Trustee's Sale on the 14th day of June, 2022, at 1:30 o'clock p.m., at the front door of the Sanders County Courthouse, Thompson Falls, Montana, is the following property: A parcel of land in the NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and SW 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 34, Township 27 North, Range 34 West, P.M.M., Sanders County, Montana, further described as Parcel A on Certificate of Survey No. 1871, on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Sanders County, Montana. Daniel F. Sloan, as Grantor, conveyed the above-described property to Clark Fork Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Cedar Argo and Tia Argo, as Beneficiary, by Second Montana Trust Indenture, dated May 13, 2016, and recorded, May 13, 2016, under Document No. 302891, Book 1, Recordings Page 85054, records of the Clerk and Recorder of Sanders County, Montana. The beneficial interest in the Second Montana Trust Indenture is currently held by Cedar Argo and Tia Argo. The default in the obligation, the performance of which is secured by the aforementioned Trust Indenture, and for which default this foreclosure is made, is the failure by the Grantor, or other person owing an obligation, or by their successors-in-interest, to pay $541.60 of the monthly installment of $1,041.67 due thereunder on the 10th day of the month of January 2017, the failure to pay the monthly installments of $1,041.67each due thereunder on the 10th day of each of the months of February, 2017 through April, 2021, which is applied to interest only, late charges which are 18% per annum of payments more than 30 days in arrears, until paid, (not being assessed or charged), the failure to pay the entire principal sum of $100,000.00 plus accrued interest of $53,630.14 on May 10, 2021, and to pay accrued interest thereafter in the amount of $8,801.37, and attorney's fees and foreclosure costs, currently $1,459.00, for a current total default of $163,890.51; together with accruing late charges, advances, and expenses of foreclosure, including attorney's fees and costs. There is presently owed on the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture the principal sum of $100,000.00 plus interest thereon at the rate of 12.5% per annum from the 25th day of January, 2017, until paid, or $34.24658 per day, currently a total of $62,431.51, late charges (not assessed or charged), attorney's fees and costs, currently $1,459.00, for a current total indebtedness of $163,890.51. Other expenses to be charged against the sale proceeds include accruing late charges, if any, attorney's fees and costs, and expenses of foreclosure and sale. The Beneficiary has elected to sell the above-described property to satisfy the aforementioned obligation and has instructed the undersigned Trustee to do so. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash. The conveyance will be by a Trustee's Deed, made "as is," without representations or warranties, express or implied, including warranties of title, possession or encumbrances. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The sale may be postponed up to 15 days for any reason by public proclamation at the scheduled sale. If there is a stay by bankruptcy or court order, the sale may be postponed up to 30 days at a time by public proclamation, for a total of no more than 120 days. The grantor, successor in interest to the grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, may pay to the beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Trust Indenture and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT; ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED this 25th of January, 2022. /s/ Mark E. Noennig MARK E. NOENNIG, Trustee P.O. Box 2502 208 North Broadway, Suite 324 Billings, Montana 59103-2502 STATE OF MONTANA : ss. County of Yellowstone On this 25th of January, 2022, before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public for the State of Montana, personally appeared MARK E. NOENNIG, known to me to be the person whose name is subscribed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged to me that he executed the same in his capacity as Trustee. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed my Notarial Seal the day and year first above written. /s/ Amy J. Budge Notary Public for the State of Montana Residing at Laurel, Montana My Commission Expires April 08, 2023 Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on April 6, April 13, April 20, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC HEARING The Mineral County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 29, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Commissioner's Meeting Room at 300 River St., Superior, MT 59872, in conjunction with Mineral County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the needs and priorities existing in Mineral County for public facilities, infrastructure, affordable housing, economic development and community revitalization, and particularly as those needs affect low and moderate income persons. For those municipalities, sewer and/or water districts, and organizations considering applications for funding to the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program, this hearing may serve as the required "first public hearing" to assess and document project needs. The Mineral County Commissioners may utilize the feedback received at this hearing to prioritize projects that may need their support and consideration. Information will also be used by Mission West Community Development Partners (MWCDP) in their efforts to record needs as voiced by the public for input into a regional 5-year Economic Development Strategic Plan which includes Lake, Mineral, and Sanders Counties. Access to various funding programs available for public facilities, infrastructure, affordable housing and economic development will be discussed, including, but not limited to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). At the public hearing, everyone will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding Mineral County's needs and the type of projects that should be considered. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing before 5 p.m. on April 28, 2022, and will be read into the record at the public hearing. You can call 406-822-3537 or write to Mineral County Commissioners, 300 River St., Superior, MT 59872. Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit suggestions may also contact Emily Park, Mineral County Economic Development Corporation, a emily.park@montana.edu. Mineral County makes reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person's ability to participate in this public hearing. Wheelchair accessibility is available through the sheriff's department on the west side of courthouse. Published in the Mineral Independent on April 20, April 27, 2022. MNAXLP

HANK ROAT PARK IMPROVEMENTS INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed bids for construction of HANK ROAT PARK IMPROVEMENTS will be received by THE TOWN OF ALBERTON until 3:00 PM local time on APRIL 27TH, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud at ALBERTON COMMUNITY CENTER, 701 RAILROAD AVE, ALBERTON, MT. The project generally consists of, but is not necessarily limited to, the following major items: SCHEDULE I: installation of asphalt walking path, asphalt tennis court and asphalt parking lot improvements. SCHEDULE II: concrete tennis court installation. The Contract Documents consisting of half-size Drawings and Project Manual may be viewed or obtained by electronic documents on-line. Only firms obtaining documents by these methods will be placed on the Planholders List.Complete electronic Project Plans, Project Specifications, and Bid Proposal Packet are available at the Morrison-Maierle, Inc. website "www.m-m.net" by clicking on the "Project Bidding" tab, then "Browse Current Projects" and selecting this project from the project list which will direct you to the QuestCDN website. Documents can only be viewed and cannot be downloaded or printed without purchasing. To purchase and download the project documents in pdf format, click "Download Project PDF" and sign on to QuestCDN.com. Plan documents and the Bid Proposal Packet can be downloaded for a fee of $25. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or email "info@questcdn.com" for assistance in the free membership registration, downloading documents, and working with this digital project information. There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at Hank Roat Park in Alberton at 4:00 pm on April 18th, 2022. Interested CONTRACTORS are encouraged to attend. A tour of the project site will be conducted after the meeting. CONTRACTOR(s) and any of the CONTRACTOR's subcontractors doing work on this project will be required to obtain registration with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P.O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, Montana 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling 1-406-444-7734. Forms for registration can also be obtained online at MT.Contractor.Com. CONTRACTOR's are not required to have registered with the DLI prior to bidding on this project, but must have registered prior to execution of the Construction Agreement. All laborers and mechanics employed by CONTRACTOR(s) or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as may be required by the laws of the state of Montana in accordance with the schedule of Montana Prevailing Wage Rates established by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry included in the Project Manual. Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or Bid Bond payable to the Town of Alberton, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful BIDDERS shall furnish an approved Construction Performance Bond and a Construction (Labor and Materials) Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful BIDDER(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided. This project is funded in part or in whole with grant/loan funding from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. A bid may not be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of the Bids specified above unless it meets requirements and procedures outlined in Article 16.02 of the Instructions to Bidders. The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the the Town of Alberton. Bid announcements and Bid results are posted on Quest CDN. Any objections to published specifications must be filed in writing with the Town clerk prior to the bid opening. Published in the Mineral Independent on April 6th, April 20th, 2022. MNAXLP