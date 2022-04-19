ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson says no more federal mask mandate on city buses in Anchorage, school district makes them optional

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOxBn_0fERWNy600

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced on Tuesday that with the lifting of the federal mandate, the Municipality of Anchorage no longer requires face masks on any public transportation including People Mover, AnchorRIDES, and RideShare.

“I am pleased to see the federal court decision reject this mandate that kept Alaskans from making their own health decisions for themselves and their families,” Bronson said.

Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like. “We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled the Biden Administration mask mandate for transportation to be an illegal action, and several airlines quickly lifted the mask requirement in response. The Transportation Security Administration is not enforcing the mask mandate in airports and train stations. The Biden Administration is appealing the judge’s ruling.

The Anchorage School District says masks, which were mandated on school buses, are now optional.

Uber has lifted its company mask mandate as of 9 am Tuesday but Lyft, a competing ride-sharing company, had not made an announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Lyft#Traffic#People Mover#Rideshare#Alaskans#Biden#The Biden Administration
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Must Read Alaska

Budget passes House with $1,300 PFD and $1,300 energy relief payment for Alaskans for $2,600 combined check

After a long day of debate of dozens of contentious amendments, the Alaska House voted 25-14 in favor of a $7.7 billion state operating budget on Saturday. The spending plan for state programs is $1.5 billion more than the budget Gov. Mike Dunleavy had introduced in December. The budget includes $2,600 for Alaska residents, characterized by House leaders as partly Permanent Fund dividend of $1,300 and partly energy relief payment of $1,300 — both would be paid as one payment that is still smaller than the statutory dividend would be.
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy