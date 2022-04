If you were to ask your fellow Michigander about what cold medicine they would recommend, it would be safe to assume that at least one of the answers would be, "Vernors." The ginger pop, Vernors, can be found in any major grocery store in Michigan. In fact, as all Michiganders know, it was invented right here in Michigan by a man named James Vernor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO