Welcome to the Hitter Power Rankings, a new feature in which a panel of MLB.com voters will periodically cast their ballots for the best bats of the moment. Track record and talent certainly count here, but to be clear, this exercise is more about what's happening right now than simply listing MLB's most dangerous sluggers. Who's hot? Who's driving the conversation? And don't forget the fun factor. Early in the season, those criteria can yield some surprises that nobody would have expected to see here even two weeks ago -- along with plenty of more obvious names.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO