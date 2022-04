A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO