Chicago, IL

White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .422 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

