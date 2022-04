Where shall we begin? Mothers Day is so confusing for the household because they’re not listening to the clues we’ve been dropping for the past year. My biggest tip is to get mom her favorite perfume, send her off for Spa Day or give her money just for her! Presentation is another key to making her smile. For instance, maybe a Mothers Day Hunt for gifts around the house. Or fill her car trunk with gifts. If you do the latter you might see her shopping habits she might be hiding, lol. Good Mothers Day gifts do not include kitchen appliances unless it’s a Viking Range or Fridge. Forget about making meals for mom if you can’t cook. But I get it, your effort counts. Moms have faked a smile for years when tasting your food.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO