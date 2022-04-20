ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two Women Suffer Serious Injuries in Stabbing in Boston's Theater District

By Monica Madeja
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women were stabbed after a group of people got into a fight in Boston's theater district early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Authorities said a group of...

www.necn.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen girls charged with beating woman in Downtown Crossing over hairstyle

BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Leaders Address ‘Traumatic' String of Violent Incidents

Violent crime has surged across Boston over the last week, worrying residents and business owners and prompting the mayor to call the recent uptick in violence "very difficult" and "traumatic." Police arrested five teenagers after cellphone video showed them brutally attacking a woman in Downtown Crossing Monday night, reportedly because...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.

