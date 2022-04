Spring has officially sprung — the days are getting longer, we moved our clocks forward (maybe for the last time?), and flowers are finally starting to bloom. One springtime festivity we're really looking forward to, however, are the cherry blossom festivals, a once-a-year phenomenon that takes place in different parts of the world annually. And regardless if you're looking to travel to see them IRL, or if you'll simply be tuning into some livestreams, they're seriously awe-inspiring.

