Texas High walks off Longview 3-2

As if restaurants didn’t have enough to fight right now it seems as though there are now thieves that are looking for a quick score. This is the type of stuff that won’t go over well, especially here in Texas. But after reading about a break-in at the Ribmasters location in Bullard, Texas it’s time for all of us to keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious.

BULLARD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO