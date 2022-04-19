ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland retail sports wagers reach $31.0m in March

gamingintelligence.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland’s five licensed retail sports betting operators collected total wagers of $31.0m in March 2022, with the FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel continuing to lead...

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Indiana, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Sales Tax

In addition to income and property taxes, Americans also pay state and local sales taxes. Sales taxes account for a large share of the levies that Americans pay each year.  To determine the states with the highest and lowest sales tax rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on sales tax rates from the Tax Foundation. […]
INCOME TAX
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Sports
Quick Country 96.5

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Wagers#Casino Hotel#Gaming Intelligence#Giq
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
ILLINOIS STATE
L. Cane

Florida is Mentioned in List of Best Southern States to Live In

For some people, the pandemic offered the ability to move and live somewhere new. As employers embraced remote work, employees could theoretically live anywhere. And many people chose the southern United States as their new home. A study by United Van Lines indicated that many Americans flocked south in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
i95 ROCK

Florida Beats Up on Connecticut in Best State Rankings

Each year, the publication U.S. News & World Report takes a deep dive using 70 different metrics to find the 'Best States' in the country and their rankings in several categories. Thousands of data points determine the "Best States" ranking to measure how well states perform for their citizens. In...
CONNECTICUT STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa and Illinois Love Our Whiskey, According to Searches

It's no secret we like our booze up here and researchers at Upgraded Points set to figure out what our favorites are. The study used Google Trends to compile each state's favorite liquor types, and favorite liquor brands, and mapped out the results from the search volumes. Iowa's favorite liquor...
IOWA STATE
CNET

Tesla Insurance Spreads to Colorado, Oregon and Virginia

Tesla's in-house insurance offers drivers a chance to pay less for car insurance if their driving habits hew close to what Tesla deems safe. The vehicle's onboard computer monitors these safe driving parameters and turns them into a score that drivers can check on their phones. The hitch with all this is that Tesla's insurance has historically only been available in a few states, but according to a report published Monday by Electrek, that's starting to change.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy