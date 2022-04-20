ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan refiner Eneos to buy alternative to Russian crude from Middle East

By Yuka Obayashi
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOZ2l_0fEQvC5900

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s biggest oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc has no plans to buy Russian crude until all problems related to the Ukraine crisis are over and will purchase alternative supplies from the Middle East, its chairman said on Wednesday.

“For now, we intend to get alternatives from existing trading partners such as Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, but we will continue our efforts to diversify our sources to reduce reliance on the Middle East in the future,” Tsutomu Sugimori, chairman of Eneos Holdings, told reporters.

Last month, Sugimori said that Eneos had stopped buying Russian crude in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Japan was a buyer of Russian crude in 2021.

The United States said in March it would sell 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May to help dampen the surge in prices following the Ukraine crisis. This represents the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

Members of the International Energy Agency, including Japan, are releasing an additional 60 million barrels.

“It’s a fairly large volume and it will have a certain effect on oil market,” said Sugimori, also president of the Petroleum Association of Japan.

On Wednesday, the yen fell to a new two-decade low against the U.S. dollar, weighed down by Japan’s ultra-low interest-rate policy, which contrasts with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate increases. [FRX/]

The weaker yen tends to have positive impact for Japan’s oil industry, Sugimori said, as it boosts its competitiveness in exports.

“Asian petroleum products market is very strong,” he said.

“We want to raise run rate of our refineries as much as possible and increase export as it’s quite profitable right now,” he said.

Japan is expected to face a tight electricity market again this summer and winter.

Eneos is getting requests from utilities to double the supply of fuel oil used in oil-fired power stations in April-September from a year earlier, Sugimori said.

“We won’t be able to fully respond to the requests, but we want to do so as much as possible,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Kuwait#Russian#Eneos Holdings Inc
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy