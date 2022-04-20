ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock – live: Game and Very restocks available now – how to get a console

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Consoles are available at Game and Very now. Amazon is also expected to release new stock of the PS5 today, while consoles at PlayStation Direct are once again sold out. Read on for more information.

With Easter over for another year, leaving only piles of chocolate egg wrappers in its wake, we’re still on the hunt for PS5s – and finding restocked consoles is still as tricky as ever. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved, with PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo , plus more restocks at Currys, Argos , AO , Game and Smyths Toys . Let’s hope that these drops continue as we head towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews . If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

The Independent

The Independent

