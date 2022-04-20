Print Edition for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame unveiled their new 2022 shirt. The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Since 1990, the shirt has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold and in the process they have raised millions of dollars for students. The shirt is not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable symbol of support for the Notre Dame student body.

