Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto started on third base Tuesday and drove in the Dodgers' only run of the game, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner is on the hot corner and hitting fifth, while Edwin Rios is entering the lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-nine batter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO