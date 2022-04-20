ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

A letter from a 2021 graduate: what life is actually like after college

By Shaelee Haaf
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, so graduation is coming up in a few weeks. This is it, you’ve done it, congrats on getting through one tough part of life. I remembered feeling so relieved that I would never have to turn in a 10-page essay or take another exam again. As my...

Comments / 1

Refinery29

I Went To College With My High School Boyfriend & It Wasn’t Easy

Going to college can be a daunting experience for everyone – living away from home, meeting new friends, and devoting your time to one subject can be quite a lot to take in at once. When I left for Sussex University almost four years back, I felt so much better knowing that my boyfriend was coming along with me. I believed that we could provide each other with some support through the big changes that we were about to face, having been together for a year already.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Cheating the All-Nighter

You might be dating someone that you really like and care about, but the two of you might have been having some issues lately. You might have noticed that your partner is spending more time away from home, and on a couple of occasions, he or she might have never came home at night. Due to these observations, you might be worried that your partner is cheating on you, and you might be trying to find a way to bring up this situation. So, what do you do if you think that your partner is seeing someone else? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to your questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
InspireMore

7 Things Your Kids Will Never Forget About You

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.
Slate

My Daughter Never Should Have Gone to Work at a Startup

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Last year, our 28-year-old daughter turned down a job offer for full-time remote work from a reputable, high-paying company because she had just moved to a new city for her long-term boyfriend’s career and didn’t know anyone except him—she was lonely and wanted to be in a work situation in which she would meet people. So she opted for a lower-paying job at a tech startup. At the time, she asked my husband and me for our advice, which she ignored (we advised her to take the higher-paying and more stable job because we were concerned about the instability of a startup). Well, six months in, the tech startup has folded and our daughter is unemployed. She claims she’s burned out from the role (which we believe—she worked 70-hour weeks for six months) and can’t bear the thought of job-searching again right now. She’s living off her savings and her boyfriend’s income, which is sufficient for one person but cannot support two people long term. She’s also been talking to friends who are feeding her all these unreasonable standards for what a job should be. Needless to say, my husband and I are concerned. She’s stopped taking our calls and has withdrawn from reaching out to her siblings as well. I fear she’s depressed and/or so burned out she needs professional help. What’s our role here? We live a thousand miles away and have, until now, enjoyed a pretty close relationship despite the distance.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Social Subbing While Dating

You might be looking for a person that you connect with, and you may have found someone that you are interested in going out with. The only issue could be that you haven't approached him or her to ask him or her if the feeling is mutual. Instead you might have been indirectly referencing your feelings on social media, hoping that the other person picks up on your ques, and unfortunately, this might not be working. So, what do you do if you like someone but you aren't sure how to approach him or her to see if he or she feels the same way? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Glamour

37 Graduation Gifts for Her That She’ll Actually Use

Like clockwork, graduation season is upon us—which means that right about now, you may be scouring the internet for the best graduation gifts for her. Whether your best friend, sister, or even mom is snagging the diploma, they’re about to get a fresh start with their career, a new location, or just life in general, making this occasion all the more meaningful.
InsideHook

The Professions Men and Women Should Avoid Marrying, According to a Divorce Lawyer

TikTok’s neighborhood divorce attorney Katherine Leonard recently dropped an insightful piece of advice on her 69,000 followers (all of whom are probably very nice) — revealing the top five professionals women should avoid marrying. Leonard, who posts videos under the username @jettiegirl28 on TikTok, has been in the divorce attorney biz for more than a decade and is the founder and managing partner of The Leonard Firm in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Insider, who reported on Leonard’s maritial claims.
yr.media

Post Grad Diary: Life Outside of Work

Managing your time five days a week for eight hours a day is one thing. But figuring out how to take care of yourself and enjoy your life outside of work is another. I’ve spent my whole first year on the job just getting used to my workflow and figuring out how to structure my day. Before working full time, I never really had to consider all the ways I would be using my brain power and how much I would need to recharge myself.
WTOL 11

A unique boutique open for all women

HOLLAND, Ohio — For Muslim and Arab women who want to dress modestly, shopping for clothes in Toledo has sometimes been a challenge. After experiencing this challenge firsthand, Ruqayya Al-Sharari, decided to open. Hayat Modest Fashion Boutique a year ago to fill a void in the market. “We would...
CBS Minnesota

‘Inherent Bias’ In ACT, SAT Lead Hamline University To Stop Requiring Them

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Hamline University will no longer require prospective students to submit standardized test scores as a part of their application. University President Dr. Fayneese Miller says the decision has been on her radar for several years, but the need amplified during the pandemic. Miller says, ultimately, tests like the ACT and SAT hold implicit bias. “When you’ve got inherent biases, that privilege some over the other, then you have a test that you have to step back and take a look and ask whether or not it is equitable for all,” Miller said. “There’s enough in that...
