Not Smart! Intoxicated Driver Hits Courthouse in Athens, Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman has struck a plea deal with a Smith County judge pertaining to a bathroom fire in 2021. Kourtney Dawson, 24, plead guilty to Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson on Friday to a charge of arson in exchange for five years of deferred adjudication. Dawson was arrested February 5, 2021 on charges of arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Tyler Police Department, Dawson was engaged in an argument with a third party regarding the use of a car. Accusations of infidelity were reportedly made before Dawson set fire to this person’s clothes in a bathtub. An altercation ensued wherein Dawson allegedly brandished a knife, injuring her own self in the process.

ATHENS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO