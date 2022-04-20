ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Music video honoring soccer which features Lou Diamond Phillips and "Breaking Bad" star, introduced by ICE-T hits over 1 million views on YouTube as soccer stadiums re-open

By ESW Management
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fields have re-opened, "It's A Beautiful Game" has now received more than 1 million views on YouTube. The thematic song, which honors soccer and was produced to be broadcast on in-venue monitors inside the stadiums, is introduced by legendary actor and rap...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Diddy to host 2022 Billboard Awards

Diddy is to host the 2022 Billboard Awards. The 52-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs but was previously known as Puffy Daddy and P. Diddy - is set to be at the helm of and take executive producer duties at the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place on 16 May 2022 at the MGM grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Diamond Phillips
Person
Ice T
Person
Carrot Top
Person
Rj Mitte
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Soccer Ball#Covid
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 premiere: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

“Better Call Saul” is back for the last time, with a season 6 premiere kicking off the show’s farewell season on Monday, April 18 (4/18/2022). It’s been two years since the “Breaking Bad” spinoff aired a new episode, due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as star Bob Odenkirk’s health issues last summer. The final season will have 13 episodes, and will be paused for a summer break in May, resume in July and air its series finale on August 15.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy