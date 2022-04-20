Music video honoring soccer which features Lou Diamond Phillips and "Breaking Bad" star, introduced by ICE-T hits over 1 million views on YouTube as soccer stadiums re-open
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fields have re-opened, "It's A Beautiful Game" has now received more than 1 million views on YouTube. The thematic song, which honors soccer and was produced to be broadcast on in-venue monitors inside the stadiums, is introduced by legendary actor and rap...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0