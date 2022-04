This coming week, a new festival will blanket Greater Columbus with the best in independent film. Cinema Columbus — a film festival presented by CAPA that was first announced in 2020 but delayed two years due to the pandemic — will feature screenings Wednesday through Sunday, May 1, at most of the major locally owned and operated movie theaters, including the Drexel Theatre in Bexley, Gateway Film Center and Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse, as well as the...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 47 MINUTES AGO