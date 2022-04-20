ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies look to end road losing streak, face the Rockies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (3-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-3, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Rockies -102; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 6-3 record in home games and an 8-3 record overall. The Rockies have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .447.

Philadelphia has a 3-8 record overall and a 3-3 record at home. The Phillies are fourth in the NL with 11 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant ranks seventh on the Rockies with a .359 batting average, and has four doubles, three walks and four RBI. Connor Joe is 14-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has a home run, three walks and two RBI while hitting .378 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 8-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Braves meet in series rubber match

LINE: Dodgers -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Los Angeles is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in home games. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Denver, CO
Sports
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Bryce Harper
NBC Sports

Odubel Herrera starts in CF for Phillies in return from injured list

The Phillies activated Odubel Herrera from the injured list Friday and put him right into the starting lineup for the first game of their homestand against the Brewers. Herrera, sidelined since early in spring training by an oblique injury, bats ninth and starts in center field against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta. Outfielder Simón Muzziotti was optioned to Double A to make room on the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#German#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

4 Rockies overreactions after 2 weeks of 2022 MLB season

The Colorado Rockies have raced out of the gate to an 8-4 start, good for the third-best winning percentage in the league after two weeks of the 2022 MLB season. Led by baseball’s home run leader C.J. Cron, free agent signee Kris Bryant, and pitchers such as Antonio Senzatela and Chad Kuhl, the Rockies have been a pleasant surprise for MLB fans. The lineup has been the best in baseball in terms of batting average and OPS- and it hasn’t been the infamous Coors Field effect, as the team has actually posted better hitting numbers on the road than at home.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Tigers host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

LINE: Tigers -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series. Detroit has a 5-7 record overall and a 3-6 record in home games. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves

LINE: Braves -149, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to end a three-game road skid. Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

865K+
Followers
419K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy