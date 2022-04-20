ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees looking to end their three-game home slide.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a .370 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has a triple. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks is third on the Yankees with a .345 batting average, and has a home run, seven walks and three RBI. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera’s 6-word remark on looming milestone will leave Tigers fans in tears

Detroit Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of joining an extremely elite statistical group in the MLB, as he is only a hit away from becoming the newest member of the 3,000-hit club. There’s a big chance that Cabrera will finally hit the milestone this Wednesday against the New York Yankees in the third leg of a four-game home-stand, and when he was asked about his feeling about the virtually inevitable feat, Miggy sounded emotional.
MLive.com

Tigers will select rookie pitcher to start Saturday

DETROIT -- We now know the identify of Saturday’s “mystery starter,” and it’s a lot more exciting than a bullpen game. The Detroit Tigers plan to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Tigers manager A.J....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
