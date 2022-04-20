ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a J-O-B? Verizon has $2.5K signing bonuses

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon is raising the starting wage to $20 per hour for new and existing customer-service employees and extending the same raise (when base salary and...

defendernetwork.com

