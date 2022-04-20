LA receives $5 million from Congress to improve Pacoima Wash

The city of Los Angeles has received $5 million in federal funding to build a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge at the Pacoima Wash in an effort to provide safer access to the future El Dorado Park.

“For years, our community has rallied around the hope and dream of improving the Pacoima Wash, and today, we are one step closer to making that a reality,” Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Los Angeles, said at an event Monday. “The over $5 million in Community Project Funding we delivered will make the Pacoima Wash better and safer for our community.”

Cárdenas presented City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez’s office with a $5 million check funded through the federal Community Project Funding program, which provides members of the House of Representatives with money to fund projects in their districts.

The money will be used to build the Telfair Bridge over the Pacoima Wash, a flood control channel that goes through Pacoima and other areas in the San Fernando Valley.

“The Telfair Bridge is a reflection of years of work and collaboration that will bring a much needed project to the Pacoima community,” Rodriguez said.

“This bridge will unite a community currently divided by manmade infrastructure and will create a safe passage for members of the community to cross the Pacoima wash,” she added.

Cárdenas also presented the environmental justice organization Pacoima Beautiful with an $800,000 check to support the first phase of the Pacoima Wash Vision Plan to create a multipurpose park from the Golden State (5) Freeway to Haddon Street and eventually San Fernando Road.

“The pandemic emphasized the importance of parks and open space for our community,” said Pacoima Beautiful Executive Director Veronica Padilla. “They are critical for physical and mental health; they provide respite during hot summer months, and they serve as a space for families and neighborhoods to gather. This project brings us one step closer to fulfilling our vision for the Pacoima Wash, (and) this greenway will also add to the bike and pedestrian network and provide a safe traveling route.”