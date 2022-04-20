ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA receives $5 million from Congress to improve Pacoima Wash

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOYYd_0fEQKvOZ00

The city of Los Angeles has received $5 million in federal funding to build a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge at the Pacoima Wash in an effort to provide safer access to the future El Dorado Park.

“For years, our community has rallied around the hope and dream of improving the Pacoima Wash, and today, we are one step closer to making that a reality,” Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Los Angeles, said at an event Monday. “The over $5 million in Community Project Funding we delivered will make the Pacoima Wash better and safer for our community.”

Cárdenas presented City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez’s office with a $5 million check funded through the federal Community Project Funding program, which provides members of the House of Representatives with money to fund projects in their districts.

The money will be used to build the Telfair Bridge over the Pacoima Wash, a flood control channel that goes through Pacoima and other areas in the San Fernando Valley.

“The Telfair Bridge is a reflection of years of work and collaboration that will bring a much needed project to the Pacoima community,” Rodriguez said.

“This bridge will unite a community currently divided by manmade infrastructure and will create a safe passage for members of the community to cross the Pacoima wash,” she added.

Cárdenas also presented the environmental justice organization Pacoima Beautiful with an $800,000 check to support the first phase of the Pacoima Wash Vision Plan to create a multipurpose park from the Golden State (5) Freeway to Haddon Street and eventually San Fernando Road.

“The pandemic emphasized the importance of parks and open space for our community,” said Pacoima Beautiful Executive Director Veronica Padilla. “They are critical for physical and mental health; they provide respite during hot summer months, and they serve as a space for families and neighborhoods to gather. This project brings us one step closer to fulfilling our vision for the Pacoima Wash, (and) this greenway will also add to the bike and pedestrian network and provide a safe traveling route.”

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Cárdenas
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control Channel#Mental Health#Pacoima Wash#D Los Angeles#Community Project Funding#The Pacoima Community
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It’s no surprise that Los Angeles has some of the best Mexican food in the country. The culture here is heavily influenced by the Hispanic population, and this has led to some of the best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles. No matter what you are in the mood for, there is something for everyone from taco-slinging food trucks to award-winning fine dining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

California Cannabis Mega-factory Eyes Federal Legalization Of Weed

The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the federal list of controlled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy