Florida takes on Detroit, seeks 12th straight win

Detroit Red Wings (30-37-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (55-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of 11 straight games.

The Panthers are 16-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 99 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 8-13-3 against Atlantic teams. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 111 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 81 assists. Aleksander Barkov has 19 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 42 total assists and has 48 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (illness), Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.