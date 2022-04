MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The highly-contagious avian flu is having a devastating impact on Minnesota raptors. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center has reported 23 positive cases of bird flu in bald eagles, red tail hawks and great horned owls. Those numbers are from the last three weeks. Great horned owls are a special site at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, if you’re lucky enough to see them. “They’re just very majestic and gorgeous,” said Minneapolis resident Kelly Kellner. “You always know when the babies are here and where the owls are at. Everybody let’s everybody else know.” But the community is mourning the loss...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO