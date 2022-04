Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Regardless of the season, having a reliable go-to body cream as part of your daily routine is one of the most important and nourishing self-care moments you can do for your body. While some may think that because we’re all a little sweatier in the summer, we can skip moisturizing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially as we’re likely all shaving a little bit more frequently as well. Whether you...

SKIN CARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO