Boris Johnson birthday party ‘respite from hard work’, says minister as Tory MPs told to block inquiry

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson ’s law-breaking birthday party was viewed as a “positive story” by the media in 2020 and was merely “respite” from his hard work, a government minister has claimed.

The PM is under renewed pressure after he was told to resign by former chief whip Mark Harper , despite apologising dozens of times for the fine received for his birthday bash at No 10 .

However, business minister Paul Scully defended the July 2020 event – and pointed out it had been mentioned in The Times the day after.

“The newspapers … didn’t think he broke the law,” he told Sky News. “The prevailing view at the time was that the prime minister’s birthday, and he had a few moments of respite.”

The minister told Times Radio: “At the time it was literally covered in the newspaper, in a diary piece, as a bit of respite from hard work. At the time, that was the view he took – that it was a pause out of his workplace.”

Mr Scully added: “You’re looking at things two years on with a different prism. He was under the belief that what he did was acceptable … but the police have come to a different conclusion, and he absolutely respects that.”

The business minister told BBC Breakfast the birthday party “was seen as a positive story”, adding. “In the context of what’s happened over the last couple of years a different view is taken.”

Mr Scully also said the PM had attended the birthday event “in the heat of the moment, but he’s accepted he’s done wrong, he’s accepted he’s made a mistake”.

The Times reported the day after the law-breaking bash that Mr Johnson had celebrated his 56th birthday “with a small gathering in the cabinet room”.

The PM is preparing to depart for the official trip to India on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Labour motion calling for the privilege committee to determine whether he misled parliament with his Partygate denials.

Conservative party whips have told all MPs to vote against the Labour motion, with several Tory MP reportedly ready to abstain over fears it could be used against them at the general election.

Mr Scully defended the prime minister over his comments to MPs in December that Covid rules were followed at No 10. “I don’t believe he did knowingly misled parliament,” said the minister.

Pressed on whether he accepted that Mr Johnson broke the law, the minister said: “The police have found that”.

Mr Scully also said the PM also “accepts that the police have found him to have broken the law” – though Mr Johnson has yet to say he does accept he broke the law.

Tory MP Craig Whittaker, one of the Conservatives to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation, urged him to refer himself to avoid taking colleagues to “the brink”.

Noting Mr Johnson denies intentionally misleading the House, Mr Whittaker told BBC Newsnight : “What I would like to see is the prime minister referring himself to the privileges committee so that he doesn’t take all of my colleagues, including myself, to the brink on Thursday evening.”

One rebel Tory did challenge him at Tuesday night’s meeting to agree to a privileges committee probe if he had “nothing to hide”. But the PM repeatedly challenged his MPs to consider whether they would “rather have Labour”.

Another Tory MP told The Independent the PM was “not brilliantly contrite” at last night’s meeting, but he appeared to have done enough to keep existing backers onside.

The backbencher added: “The mood in the party is not great. I think everyone expects more fines, and that will make things more difficult. If the local elections are really bad, some will change their minds on the idea that he’s a vote winner.”

The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scully
Person
Craig Whittaker
Person
Mark Harper
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Independent

Prince Charles brings his own ‘bed, toilet seat and pre-mixed martinis’ when staying with friends, book claims

The Prince of Wales is very particular about having his familiar luxuries travel with him, even when making visits to the country homes of his friends, a new book about the royal family has claimed.The newly-published book by Tina Brown, author of 2007 biography on the life and death of the Princess of Wales, The Diana Chronicles, claims that Prince Charles’ insistence on bringing his own furniture and decoration to overnight stays vexed the Queen.Brown writes of the future king’s “material character” in her tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor.The author spoke to more than 120 sources...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Birthday Party#The Minister#Uk#The Times#Sky News#Times Radio#Bbc Breakfast
Daily Mail

Father-of-two science teacher who lost his job after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine reveals his new life as a truck driver after calling the jab an 'unimaginable threat to freedom'

An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth's Son Caught In $1.4 Million Scam? Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Reportedly Avoid Sarah Ferguson's Ex At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has become a receiving end of criticisms and disparagements since he got involved in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Things even worsened when Virginia Giuffre claimed that the former husband of Sarah Ferguson s*xually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. The brother of Prince Charles,...
CELEBRITIES
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The Palace Papers: New book published revealing bombshell claims about the royal family

A new book that claims to shed a whole new light on the royal family has been released by Tina Brown, the author of the definitive 2007 biography on Diana, the Princess of Wales.The formerVanity Fair editor’s new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, continues where Brown left off in her previous book, The Diana Chronicles, just after the princess’ untimely death in a car crash in Paris.It details the next 30-odd years of the lives of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You’re a parasite’: Tory MP launches angry tirade against Brexit protester outside parliament

A Conservative MP has launched a verbal tirade against an anti-Brexit protester outside parliament, telling him: "You're nothing but a parasite".Lee Anderson, who was elected MP for Ashfield in 2019, was asked by activist Steve Bray whether he would still be supporting "liar" Boris Johnson to stay as prime minister.Mr Anderson, who was accompanied by guests and two police officers at the time, appeared angered by the question, stating: "At least I've got a job to lose, you haven't got one."The activist, who is regularly seen outside parliament urging the government to reverse Brexit, said: "My job's annoying and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned no-confidence vote now inevitable, as Tory mood ‘turns against PM’

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior Conservatives that a no-confidence vote is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning that the mood had “turned against him”.Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said a ballot on the prime minister’s future was a matter of “when, not if”, as he urged fellow backbenchers to stop “drinking the Kool-Aid” and force a change of leadership.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a no-confidence vote within months following a “dramatic” shift in support since the PM was fined over his law-breaking birthday bash.“The mood has turned against the prime minister,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

97% of Independent readers think Boris Johnson should be investigated further over Partygate

Boris Johnson should be investigated further over Partygate - amid claims he misled parliament, according to 97 per cent of The Independent’s readers.MPs are debating and voting on Labour’s motion seeking a parliamentary investigation into claims the PM lied about the scandal, with a vote expected on Thursday afternoon. Commons leader Mark Spencer revealed moments before the debate Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on the matter.Earlier this week, when Speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced a debate and vote would take place, The Independent asked readers in a poll whether they thought Johnson should be investigated further. Of 432...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

