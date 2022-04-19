ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Instacart Drops California Tax Credit Effort After Labor Protest

Cover picture for the articleInstacart dropped its application for a $21 million California tax credit in the face of opposition from labor groups critical of the...

