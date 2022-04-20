ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaklands Mansion Hosts Ar-“Beer”-etum Garden Tours

By Michael Aldrich
Cover picture for the articleJoin Oaklands Mansion for a unique experience on the grounds of Oaklands Park from 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Along the pathways you will find multiple beer sampling stations provided by downtown Murfreesboro’s Liquid Smoke. Staff members have chosen beer with notes that highlight the trees...

