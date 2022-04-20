ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

BACK IN TIME: 1972 - Bowman Museum hosts grand opening

By Central Oregonian
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

1947: Local Chamber of Commerce holds off on uniform store hours after meeting some opposition from owners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mlq58_0fEPxZdZ00

110 years ago

April 18, 1912

That almost unlimited opportunities for home seekers and especially newcomers of small by means, abound in Central Oregon. This being demonstrated more and more, according to Mrs. L. B. Kerwood, of Prineville, who carries on a ranch there and has prepared a statement of what can be done in the district for Louis W. Hill, president of the Great Northern Railroad, and in which she points out that farms there, properly tilled, will pay for themselves in three years.

"The rich ground found in the Crooked River Valley," said Mrs. Kerwood, "is composed of volcanic ash from 2 to 15 inches deep. To remove the sagebrush from this and plow and seed it, will cost about $7 an acre. An acre of such land will produce two tons of rye hay the first year, which at $10 a ton, will net the purchaser $13.

"If the acre of land is improved and planted to potatoes, the cost will be $25, including the cost of marketing the crop. There should be not less than 150 bushels of marketable potatoes, which, at 60 cents a bushel, will give a return of $90, thus producing a return of $65 the first year. In three years, this will amount to $195 and thus pay for the core of land, even when a reduction of 50% is made. Careful cultivation will produce you a crop of 200 bushels for the first for year, so that there is a large margin in this undertaking.

75 years ago

April 17, 1947

Plans of the merchants committee of the Prineville-Crook County chamber of commerce to establish uniform hours for Prineville retail stores went awry last weekend, after a tentative agreement on 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours had been announced at last week's meeting of the chamber of commerce. Arthur Michel, chairman of the merchants committee, reported at this week's chamber of commerce meeting that since several retail merchants objected to the proposed 9 a.m. opening hour, the committee has notified all that the plan has been dropped.

Mr. Michel told the chamber of commerce he had noted in good faith in reporting on Tuesday, April 8, that 9 to 6 hours had been agreed upon by practically all retail stores in the city, and that it was not until Saturday, April 12, that he discovered there was opposition to the project. As soon as it became apparent that some stores would refuse to accept the new hours, all were released from their previous pledges, Mr. Michel said, and the merchants committee feels that it would be unwise for that committee to make another attempt to establish uniform hours. If such action is planned, it will have to be by a special committee, Mr. Michel said.

50 years ago

April 10, 1972 If you blinked, you missed it. But, impatient and excited, Mrs. Alta Bowman snipped the pink ribbon stretched across the door to the 62-year-old grey stone building at Third and Main and the Bowman Memorial Museum was officially opened.

Approximately 200 people gathered at the museum early Saturday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the museum, which was made possible through joint cooperation between the county and the Crook County Historical Society.

Activity began with the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 1412. A brass ensemble from the high school played during the presentation. Several musical selections were performed by the boys and girls choirs from the grade schools while the fashion show took place.

Thirty-three full costumes of early-day attire were presented as the models strolled down Main Street in front of the crowd.

Some dresses dated back to the mid-1800s: one was a brown two-piece wool suit with velvet trim, which was worn by Anna Mills, the mother of Orrin Mills, in 1848. Another was a white wedding dress worn by Isabel Rook when she married to John Grey in 1852.

Most other outfits dated from the 1890 era. Once the fashion show was over, the people crowded into the old bank building to view hundreds of displays, many never before seen by the public.

The building facilitates the exhibits with more space than the log cabin, which served the community for more than a decade. Many display cases were built by funds donated as memorials to early-day pioneers of Crook County.

The museum will be cared for by Mr. and Mrs. John O'Kelley, and will be open Tuesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

25 years ago

April 17, 1997

A 17-year-old Crook County High School student didn't suffer any injuries after falling off the viewpoint ledge Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second mishap to befall the CCHS junior in a year. Last May, she was involved in a carjacking at Prineville's Best Western Motel. A Rufus teenager was arrested after pointing a gun at Shivers and her sister in an attempt to steal their car.

Shivers and four of her friends went to the viewpoint during their lunch break and were preparing to leave about 12:20 p.m., when Shivers fell, according to Shivers' friends. The girls said they were preparing to get in their cars and didn't see Shivers fall. They only heard her holler for help.

A city ambulance crew and county and city police carried Shivers down the hill to a waiting ambulance, which rushed her to PMH.

Stacey Shivers fell about 50 feet off the rimrock ledge, landing on the steep incline below. Police found her in a fetal position and conscious, complaining of back pain.

She was taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released to go home later in the afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
WausauPilot

UWSP Museum of Natural History to host Collection Crawl

STEVENS POINT – Get a behind-the-scenes look at scientific research and teaching collections of animals, fish, plants and prehistoric specimens at UW-Stevens Point during a special, free event open to the public April 2. The Museum of Natural History Collection Crawl resumes for the community from 9 a.m. to...
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
Portland Tribune

LOOKING BACK: A 1922 visit to Bend

Visit the rustic Pilot Butte Hotel back when Bend had only 7,000 residents and. One wintry morning in August, we left Madras for an auto trip to Bend. There was frost that morning and the wind was cold and nipping but the sun soon warmed up the atmosphere and the 50-mile ride was in record time. The road parallels the Cascade Range of mountains and at times as many as 14 snow caps can be counted. Wild and picturesque is the scenery at Trail Crossing which is one of the places where swimming is enjoyed by moonlight. Farther on the lava formations which rise up like a great wall, have been called "Oregon's back bone." We make a pleasant acquaintance through the courtesy of our host for the trip. Redmond is a flourishing little city attractive homes and up to date business houses, schools, churches and other public buildings.
BEND, OR
Shropshire Star

Ironbridge museums holding host of Easter events

A Shropshire visitor attraction is planning a host of Easter-themed events for the next month. From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24, visitors to The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust will have the opportunity to 'crack the code', with an Easter trail taking place across a number of participating sites including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, Enginuity and Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.
MUSEUMS
Portland Tribune

Portland Japanese Garden to expand with eye on arts

The Forest Park-adjacent campus was bought from the Salvation Army during the pandemic.Portland Japanese Garden held a handover ceremony Thursday evening at the former Salvation Army home for young women on the edge of Forest Park. The Garden bought the house designed by famed architect A.E. Doyle and three other buildings on the property for $4.2 million, with a view to turning it into a sibling organization called the Japan Institute. The new site will host visiting artists and gardeners learning Japanese gardening methods, will house a dark room, ceramic studio and other artist studios, and the chapel will become...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Local Chamber Of Commerce
Portland Tribune

Center for Native Arts and Cultures opens in Southeast Portland

New exhibit officially launches Native Arts and Cultures Foundation effort to raise awareness of Indigenous art.The first official Native American art exhibit has opened at the historic Yale Union Laundry building in Southeast Portland, and it just feels right. The space is now called the Center for Native Arts and Cultures, after the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation took over ownership of the building in 2020. The inaugural exhibition is called "Where the Waters Come Together." The building was donated by previous owners as part of a real and tangible result in the land back movement — right in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Henrico Citizen

Inclusive gym in Henrico to host grand-opening event

River City Inclusive Gym will celebrate its grand opening in the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center (11248 Patterson Avenue) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. The gym is a nonprofit organization that provides an environment designed for children, teens and adults with disabilities. RCIG also provides opportunities for athletes to improve their social and motor skills, as well as their self-esteem through group gymnastics and fitness training.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Retail
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Farmers Market returns this weekend

The organization and event celebrates its 40th season this year, a return to form despite fire and pandemic setbacks. The Hillsboro Farmers Market returns this weekend to kick off its 40th season. Market organizers say this year should be a return to form following a couple of down years caused...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville-based Sole Sisters to host race for women

The running and walking group's 5k, 10k and half-marathon returns Saturday, May 21 at Wilsonville's Memorial Park. The Sole Sisters all-female walking and running group is hosting a multi-distance race for women on Saturday, May 21 in Wilsonville — the group's first large in-person event in three years. Women...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego High students hold Asian Culture Festival

Aspects of various Asian cultures were honored with activities and performances at the first annual festival. To celebrate the multi-dimensional fabric of different Asian cultures, students at Lake Oswego High School hosted their first annual Asian Culture Festival on Saturday, April 16. The event was completely run by the high...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy