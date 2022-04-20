BACK IN TIME: 1972 - Bowman Museum hosts grand opening

1947: Local Chamber of Commerce holds off on uniform store hours after meeting some opposition from owners

110 years ago

April 18, 1912

That almost unlimited opportunities for home seekers and especially newcomers of small by means, abound in Central Oregon. This being demonstrated more and more, according to Mrs. L. B. Kerwood, of Prineville, who carries on a ranch there and has prepared a statement of what can be done in the district for Louis W. Hill, president of the Great Northern Railroad, and in which she points out that farms there, properly tilled, will pay for themselves in three years.

"The rich ground found in the Crooked River Valley," said Mrs. Kerwood, "is composed of volcanic ash from 2 to 15 inches deep. To remove the sagebrush from this and plow and seed it, will cost about $7 an acre. An acre of such land will produce two tons of rye hay the first year, which at $10 a ton, will net the purchaser $13.

"If the acre of land is improved and planted to potatoes, the cost will be $25, including the cost of marketing the crop. There should be not less than 150 bushels of marketable potatoes, which, at 60 cents a bushel, will give a return of $90, thus producing a return of $65 the first year. In three years, this will amount to $195 and thus pay for the core of land, even when a reduction of 50% is made. Careful cultivation will produce you a crop of 200 bushels for the first for year, so that there is a large margin in this undertaking.

75 years ago

April 17, 1947

Plans of the merchants committee of the Prineville-Crook County chamber of commerce to establish uniform hours for Prineville retail stores went awry last weekend, after a tentative agreement on 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours had been announced at last week's meeting of the chamber of commerce. Arthur Michel, chairman of the merchants committee, reported at this week's chamber of commerce meeting that since several retail merchants objected to the proposed 9 a.m. opening hour, the committee has notified all that the plan has been dropped.

Mr. Michel told the chamber of commerce he had noted in good faith in reporting on Tuesday, April 8, that 9 to 6 hours had been agreed upon by practically all retail stores in the city, and that it was not until Saturday, April 12, that he discovered there was opposition to the project. As soon as it became apparent that some stores would refuse to accept the new hours, all were released from their previous pledges, Mr. Michel said, and the merchants committee feels that it would be unwise for that committee to make another attempt to establish uniform hours. If such action is planned, it will have to be by a special committee, Mr. Michel said.

50 years ago

April 10, 1972 If you blinked, you missed it. But, impatient and excited, Mrs. Alta Bowman snipped the pink ribbon stretched across the door to the 62-year-old grey stone building at Third and Main and the Bowman Memorial Museum was officially opened.

Approximately 200 people gathered at the museum early Saturday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the museum, which was made possible through joint cooperation between the county and the Crook County Historical Society.

Activity began with the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 1412. A brass ensemble from the high school played during the presentation. Several musical selections were performed by the boys and girls choirs from the grade schools while the fashion show took place.

Thirty-three full costumes of early-day attire were presented as the models strolled down Main Street in front of the crowd.

Some dresses dated back to the mid-1800s: one was a brown two-piece wool suit with velvet trim, which was worn by Anna Mills, the mother of Orrin Mills, in 1848. Another was a white wedding dress worn by Isabel Rook when she married to John Grey in 1852.

Most other outfits dated from the 1890 era. Once the fashion show was over, the people crowded into the old bank building to view hundreds of displays, many never before seen by the public.

The building facilitates the exhibits with more space than the log cabin, which served the community for more than a decade. Many display cases were built by funds donated as memorials to early-day pioneers of Crook County.

The museum will be cared for by Mr. and Mrs. John O'Kelley, and will be open Tuesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

25 years ago

April 17, 1997

A 17-year-old Crook County High School student didn't suffer any injuries after falling off the viewpoint ledge Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second mishap to befall the CCHS junior in a year. Last May, she was involved in a carjacking at Prineville's Best Western Motel. A Rufus teenager was arrested after pointing a gun at Shivers and her sister in an attempt to steal their car.

Shivers and four of her friends went to the viewpoint during their lunch break and were preparing to leave about 12:20 p.m., when Shivers fell, according to Shivers' friends. The girls said they were preparing to get in their cars and didn't see Shivers fall. They only heard her holler for help.

A city ambulance crew and county and city police carried Shivers down the hill to a waiting ambulance, which rushed her to PMH.

Stacey Shivers fell about 50 feet off the rimrock ledge, landing on the steep incline below. Police found her in a fetal position and conscious, complaining of back pain.

She was taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released to go home later in the afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

