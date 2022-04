Last Sunday, shocking footage taken at Quintana Beach in Texas showed beachgoers trying to ride a sick and stranded dolphin. Instead of helping the poor dolphin, the crowd harassed the animal and attempted to ride her. The sick dolphin washed up at Quintana Beach, and some people at the beach tried to swim with the animal while others tried to push her back to sea. The harassed dolphin died later before rescuers could arrive at the scene.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO