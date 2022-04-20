Tired of Dating ‘Crazy’ Guys? Ask This One Question First

You may be with someone that you care about, and the two of you might have been dating for a while. You and your partner might agree on most things, but the two of you might disagree when it comes to tipping. Your partner might not think that it is necessary to tip at restaurants or for services that you receive like grocery deliveries, and you may feel that it is necessary to do so. This issue might cause conflict between the two of you, so you may be looking for a way to resolve your differences. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't believe in tipping? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

23 DAYS AGO